Emergency services unite for Qld Easter safety campaigns

EASTER HOLIDAYS: Emergency services will be out in force this Easter holiday break driving home the safety message. Contributed

SCHOOL holidays kicked off today and in the interests of keeping injuries and fatalities at a minimum, Queensland Police and Ambulance Services have delivered important warnings for the CQ community.

From today until April 26, the QPS will coordinate a state-wide traffic policing operation designed to reduce the number of serious injuries, fatal traffic crashes and road related crime.

Yesterday, Minister for Police Mark Ryan joined Commissioner Ian Stewart and other emergency services to mark the start of the Queensland Police Service's Easter Road Safety campaign.

This operation coincides with the Easter school holidays and a period in which there is an increase in vehicles using Queensland roads.

The Easter Road Safety Campaign will include strategies such as a highly visible police presence on highways and roads, targeted operations at locations where an increase in road users is likely and static and mobile roadside driver testing regarding alcohol and/or drugs with a focus on locations more likely to be carrying high volumes of road users.

Commissioner Ian Stewart said research had shown that a high police presence on major road networks during peak holiday periods provided community reassurance and also served as a deterrent to those engaging in high-risk behaviour.

"Officers will be out in force conducting roadside testing for drugs and alcohol, as well as covert and overt speed enforcement in high-risk zones,” Commissioner Stewart said.

"From today until April 26, anyone travelling on the state's highways can expect to encounter police.”

The Easter Road Safety campaign will target the Fatal Five - speeding, drink/drug, fatigue, seat belt use and driver distraction/inattention.

Minister Ryan said the Queensland Government and QPS were committed to reducing the road toll.

"Each Easter period the government stands alongside the QPS to urge all Queenslanders to drive safely,” Mr Ryan said.

"We do this because we want there to be zero fatalities.”

In addition to safety on the road, Queensland Ambulance Service urge parents and care-givers to put safety first by revising and implementing their supervision plans for children to avoid misadventures these school holidays.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Central Queensland Chief Superintendent Steven Coombs said they weren't asking for kids to be wrapped in cotton wool - just for adequate supervision, and where appropriate, correct safety equipment for recreation activities such as helmets being worn when riding bikes or scooters.

"Broken bones can be fixed, but serious brain injuries that result from mishaps in the pool, on the motorbike track, or even on the backyard trampoline can end in devastating circumstances,” Mr Coombs said.

"It only takes a moment for irreversible consequences to occur.”

Mr Coombs highlighted that incidents aren't limited to the home and urged those travelling for the holidays to also take precautions.

"Accidents happen anytime, anywhere. Applying appropriate first aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) if needed can and does save lives ahead of paramedics arriving,” he said.

"A well-stocked and carefully thought out first aid kit can make all the difference when an emergency occurs, and one should be kept in the vehicle when driving long distances.”

Mr Coombs also noted that downloading the Emergency+ phone app prior to travel can assist paramedics to quickly determine your location.

"If you are unsure of your location, this app allows emergency services to get help to you as soon as possible,” he said.