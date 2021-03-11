Menu
Emerald artist Camille Swallow, pictured with judge Dr Jay Deagon, took out the Black and White category at the Springsure Art Awards on March 5, 2021.
Art & Theatre

Emerging CQ artist named a winner at first art awards

Kristen Booth
11th Mar 2021 11:00 AM
An emerging Emerald artist was “completely shocked” when her piece was named a winner at the Springsure Art Awards, the first art awards she has entered.

Camille Swallow, who describes herself as a modern multicultural artist, has been painting for just over a year.

“When the judge said my name my daughter and I looked at each other and it was just, wow. I was completely shocked,” she said.

Ms Swallow’s piece ‘Cracked Vision’ took out the Black and White category at the awards, which were presented at the exhibition opening at Springsure’s Bauhinia Bicentennial Art Gallery on March 5.

Ms Swallow draws on her Indigenous heritage as well as more contemporary styles for her work.

“When I was in school, I used to design borders on my maths homework and my teacher would tell me I should be an interior designer,” she said.

“I had never even picked up a paint brush until about a year ago.

“I started it as a way to deal with trauma. It’s my way of closing out everything and just zoning in on painting.”

Now, Ms Swallow is an award winner and also preparing for her first solo exhibition at the Emerald Art Gallery in September.

This year’s Springsure Art Awards received a record-breaking 116 entries from artists across the region.

Mayor Kerry Hayes, who hosted the evening, said it was incredible to see both the entry numbers and the opening night numbers almost double compared to previous years.

“The interruption to exhibitions, workshops and shows last year was very difficult for our wonderful arts community who take great pride in sharing their passion with others,” he said.

“Clearly it was missed, with so many people embracing the opportunity to once again put their work on display.

“Well done to everyone who submitted an entry.

“The creativity, technical skills and variety was truly amazing. I was very impressed and encourage anyone who missed the opening night to drop into the gallery and take a look.’

The exhibition will remain open until April 15. See council’s website for a full list of award recipients.

art awards central highlands regional council emerald artist springsure art awards
