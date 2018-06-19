Menu
Emilia Clarke in the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Picture: HBO
TV

GoT star’s emotional farewell tribute

19th Jun 2018 7:02 AM

EMILIA Clarke has paid tribute to the show that made her famous in an emotional Instagram post.

Clarke, who stars as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, shared an image of herself in a field of flowers donning a jacket and hat.

"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," she wrote.

The 31-year-old actress added, 'It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamt I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing #đŸ'"#lastseasonitis. "

Clarke has shared several Game of Thrones-related posts on social media lately. Earlier this month, she reunited with former on-screen love interest, Jason Momoa, during a cast party in Ireland.

The dynamic duo showed off their strength and acrobatic skills by recreating the epic lift from the 1987 hit film Dirty Dancing.

" This is the closest you'll ever get to me attempting 'that lift from dirty dancing' Clarke captioned a June 3 Instagram post.

In the photo, Momoa is holding a stiff Clarke with her arms outstretched, though the actress had to admit Momoa did not compare to Patrick Swayze. He wasn't lifting her above his head, instead, she was chest-level.

"Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there's no lake," she continued. "Yes, I have no idea [why] I'm NOT being raised above his head (Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever)."

Clarke's character was once married to Khal Drogo, played by Momoa.

The final season of Game of Thrones, which will air in 2019, will reportedly consist of six episodes.

Clarke spoke about Daenerysâ€™ last moments on camera as part of a Vanity Fair profile published in May.

â€œIt f**ked me up,â€? she told the publication. â€œKnowing that is going to be a lasting flavour in someoneâ€™s mouth of what Daenerys is â€Śâ€?

 

 

 

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission.

