Emily graces the catwalk for worthy cause

STRIKE A POSE: Emily Gleeson is set to grace the Rockhampton runway on September 9 in aid of cancer research.

STRIKE A POSE: Emily Gleeson is set to grace the Rockhampton runway on September 9 in aid of cancer research. Kartik Photography

TEEN Model Emily Gleeson is set to grace the Rockhampton runway on September 9 at a local fundraising event in aid for cancer research.

The worthy runway event Pretty In Pink Runway is in association with Pretty In Pink High Tea which will be held at St Mary's Hall at 135 Nobbs Street, Berserker.

It will mark the debut of Gleeson conquering the catwalk into the 'high fashion' world of modelling.

After being short-listed by her local Modelling Academy Agency Elite Avenue to walk the walk, Emily will be showcasing an array of local Rockhampton wardrobe vendors and labels on the catwalk to a very large crowd.

Representing both her High Fashion Modelling Academy/Agency & Promotional Modelling Agency, Emily is set to shine!

Destined for a busy year ahead; this teen model is already familiar in the promotional modelling scene representing Angels Promotions, now delving into the high fashion modelling scene with Elite Avenue means Emily will be thoroughly educated in regards to all things modelling.

"We cannot wait to see Emily transition into the high fashion world of catwalk modelling and we will be watching closely with anticipation to support her every step of the way! A model who has a skill set in all areas of modelling is an asset to any Director! Education is the key,” said Louisa Bradley, Director Of Elite Avenue.

Putting her heart and soul into modelling, Emily has just recently returned from Paris on a photographic campaign with reputable photographer Kartik Photography.

"Being photographed in front of the iconic 'Eiffel Tower' is a milestone in itself! Paris is always a good idea,” said Louisa Bradley.

The Pretty In Pink Runway will mark just one of Emily's many catwalk commitments this year alone!

Emily has recently registered as a teen entrant into the 'Australian Supermodel Of The Year' event where she will endeavour to continue her journey & once again be an advocate in raising awareness for cancer.

This time for patients aged 12-25 years for Canteen.

Emily is closely mentored by Elite Avenue Model - Milly Cogill who was an ASOTY finalist for 2017 and who was blessed with a trip to Bali to partake in the finals.

Emily has a great support base behind her and is destined to be a well travelled model.