Australia’s top 10 searched diets of 2018

Exclusive: Emily Ratajkowski's barely there bikini has landed her a spot in the top 10 searched diet trends of 2018, which includes fasting diets and Keto.

Australians are looking for a quick fix to their expanding waistlines and are searching the internet for a solution.

Google today confirmed its top searched list of diets, and the 16:8 diet - which involves eating only for eight hours of the day and fasting for the remaining 16 topped the list.

Its popularity boosted by the rise of the 5:2 diet which involves eating normally for five days a week and fasting for two days.

American model Emily Ratajkowski, 27, has inspired Australians to lose weight. Picture: Instagram

On the 16:8 diet you are still expected to eat relatively healthy but the thesis is that because the body is fasting for more hours than eating, it remains slim.

Some tout the 16:8 diet as easier than 5:2 as many fasting hours are spent sleeping.

The Keto diet also rated highly on this year's list which involves eating very few carbs and the body switches its fuel supply to run mostly on fat, burning fat 24-7.

Two in three Australians are considered overweight or obese according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare and one in four Australian children are also in the high-risk categories.

A total of 28 per cent of Australian adults were obese in 2014-15 - up from 19 per cent in 1995 - with 5 per cent of the burden of disease attributable to overweight and obesity in 2011.

The Nutrition Guy, Joel Feren said it was "mind boggling" that Australians were thinking fad diets would give them lasting results.

"You don't need to resort to fasting diets, diets with phases and supplements and drops and you don't need to eat like a supermodel to be fit and at your best," Mr Feren said.

"The reality is healthy eating is not sexy but it is what will get you results. If you want a quick fix - remove a limb."

Dietitian Joel Feren says you don’t need to eat like a supermodel to be at your best.

Mr Feren said he hoped 2019 would be the year Australians started to shun fad diets.

"However I am doubtful. A lot of Australians are just eating junk. I hate labelling food that way but it is true and it is impacting their health."

Child nutritionist Miriam Raleigh said she was seeing a rise in the interest of the FODMAP diet which is an anti-inflammatory diet that rules out specific foods that contain short-chain carbohydrates that aren't absorbed properly in the gut.

She also said kids were increasingly becoming vegan or vegetarian of their own volition.

"Before it used to be teenagers that I would see making that decision but now it increasingly is kids as young as 10," Ms Raleigh said.

She said parents needed to be careful about what they were role modelling to their children when it came to fad diets.

"Parents have a responsibility to teach their children about balance and moderation. Every time a parent goes on a fad diet they are imparting that dieting culture and behaviour on their children."

Australian Medical Association president Dr Tony Bartone says the government needs to do more to tackle obesity. Picture: AAP

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone said the government was not doing enough to tackle obesity.

"The AMA's position is that the management of the obesity crisis in Australia is a national and economic priority," Dr Bartone said.

He said Australians needed to implement small consistent changes in 2019.

"Committing to eating the recommended serves of fruit and vegetables (two and five), as well as engaging in at least 30 minutes of exercise on most days (including going for walks) can really make a big difference in people's lives."

TOP SEARCHED DIETS 2018 BY AUSTRALIANS

1. 168 diet

2. 123 diet

3. Keto diet menu

4. The Dubrow Diet

5. Phatt diet

6. Fodmap diet plan

7. What is keto diet

8. Keto diet recipes

9. Super fast diet

10. Emily Ratajkowski diet

Source: Google trends

TOP SEARCHED DIETS 2017 BY AUSTRALIANS

1. Apple cider vinegar diet

2. CSIRO low carb diet

3. Keto diet

4. Eddie McGuire diet

5. Fodmap diet

6. CSIRO flexi diet

7. Emily Ratajkowski diet

8. Plant based diet

9. Clever guts diet

10. CSIRO fasting diet