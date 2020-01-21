Menu
Emu Park swimmer Emma Doherty.
Emma looks to qualify for national age championships

Jack Evans
, Jack.Evans@capnews.com.au
21st Jan 2020 6:29 AM
SWIMMING: Emu Park Swimming Club coach Fiona Johnson says the Capricorn Coast has a swimming community that can match the state’s best after an impressive weekend by club member Emma Doherty.

The 14-year-old took out the Simmo’s Best Female Performance at the CQ Sprint Championships at Emerald over the weekend.

The open aged award was given to the best swimmer over all four strokes.

Doherty took out first place in 50m freestyle, breaststroke and backstroke and bagged a second place in the butterfly.

Johnson said Doherty’s performance showed great promise having dominated the open aged event at just 14.

“We have some really good swimmers in CQ,” she said.

“To see her perform that well at such a young age is really promising.”

Doherty is now qualified for State Championships in Brisbane in a month’s time and her coach expects she will be hard to beat. After that, Doherty will be looking to qualify for the National Age Championships in winter.

The weekend’s event saw swimmers from more than 25 clubs around the region competing in all age divisions.

The next event on the Central Queensland Swimming calendar is the Gladstone Harbour City Meet this weekend which will run from Friday 25 to Sunday 26.

The event is an approved qualifying meet for 2020 Queensland sprint champs, states and nationals.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

