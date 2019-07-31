Emmaus AFL girls keen to kick some goals in Mackay

AUSSIE RULES: The Emmaus College junior girls team will enter uncharted territory when they head to the next round of the AFL Queensland Schools Cup next month.

They have qualified for the North Queensland Championships for the first time after scoring a 31-point win over The Cathedral College in the Central Queensland round.

They will head to Mackay where they will play teams from the host centre, Townsville and Cairns to determine the NQ champion. The two teams that qualify for that finaladvance to the state finals in October.

Coaches Seamus Toman and Jessie McMaster said the girls played brilliantly in their 6.4-40 to 1.3-9 win over TCC and were confident of a similarly strong showing in Mackay next month.

Toman said the team was a conglomerate of talented athletes who play a variety of sports, and only three members - Tahni Ivey, Emily Payne and Elizabeth Fitzgerald - were regular AFL players.

"Their strength is their adaptability. They love to have a go at anything,” he said.

"They want the win and they're not afraid to get in and play the ball and take a knock.”

Toman said the players had been preparing for several weeks and after a couple of training sessions it was obvious they were capable of playing. He said while it ended up being a comprehensive win over TCC it was an entertaining game.

"The girls started out a little nervously but they grew in confidence as the game went on,” Toman said.

"The first two quarters we pulled away from them but in the third they came back, kicking one goal and two behinds while we didn't score. In the final quarter we kicked on and got a couple more goals.”

Toman said sweeping midfielder Alysha Wilson, fullback Stevie-Lee Dixon and Luca Howarth and Tori Dakin in the ruck put in big performances.

He said Britney Rothery did plenty of damage with her probing runs from halfback and Fitzgerald was on target with the boot.

Toman is excited about the next stage of the competition and is sure his team will put in a strong showing against their first opponent, Woree State High School from Cairns, on August 14.

"We'll just play like we did in our last game - go as hard as we can and hopefully maintain it over four quarters,” he said.

"We want to deny them the ball and dictate the game. We know they will be strong but they will be up against an Emmaus team that is very competitive.”