Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emmaus College student Kayla Osborne was crowned the open girls age champion.
Emmaus College student Kayla Osborne was crowned the open girls age champion. CONTRIBUTED
Sport

Emmaus back in the winner's circle in CQ Surf League

Pam McKay
by
24th Oct 2018 4:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURF LIFE SAVING: Impressive performances from its students on the sand and in the surf saw Emmaus College crowned champion school at the annual CQ Surf League.

Eight high schools across the region took part in the day-long event at Emu Park, with students competing in swim and board events and beach sprints and flags.

Emmaus College director of sport Justen Parle said it was great for the school to reclaim the coveted title.

"We won it for three years in a row and then missed out for two years so it's nice to be back in the winner's circle,” he said.

"It was all about investing time to make sure the students had the right preparation coming into the event.”

Emmaus fielded a 40-strong contingent, one of its biggest and strongest to date.

"It was good to be able to take some more of our sprinters this time because in past years a clash of events has meant some of them have been unable.

Cooper Marshall got the school off to a winning start, taking out the open boys beach flags.

The multi-talented Kayla Osborne starred again to take out the open girls age champion, the fifth year in a row she has won an age champion title at this event.

She won the 200m swim and the ironwoman (which consists of a swim, board and two runs legs) and was pipped at the post to finish second in the board.

emmaus college emu park surf life saving
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Two birds, one stone: Rocky's new barber is in a bottle shop

    premium_icon Two birds, one stone: Rocky's new barber is in a bottle shop

    News Get your hair cut while you drink a cold beer at Frenchville's Barber in the Bottle Shop

    • 24th Oct 2018 4:00 PM
    Coast biologist says respect is key to GKI success

    premium_icon Coast biologist says respect is key to GKI success

    Community PRESERVATION of sacred sites and communication only way forward

    Shiv attack double murderer ‘the stuff of nightmares’

    premium_icon Shiv attack double murderer ‘the stuff of nightmares’

    Crime Murderer Scott Maygar reacted violently to fellow inmate’s advice

    12 crews on scene of massive grass fire near Yeppoon

    12 crews on scene of massive grass fire near Yeppoon

    Breaking An estimated 30 hectares has been burned in the blaze

    Local Partners