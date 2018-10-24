Emmaus back in the winner's circle in CQ Surf League

SURF LIFE SAVING: Impressive performances from its students on the sand and in the surf saw Emmaus College crowned champion school at the annual CQ Surf League.

Eight high schools across the region took part in the day-long event at Emu Park, with students competing in swim and board events and beach sprints and flags.

Emmaus College director of sport Justen Parle said it was great for the school to reclaim the coveted title.

"We won it for three years in a row and then missed out for two years so it's nice to be back in the winner's circle,” he said.

"It was all about investing time to make sure the students had the right preparation coming into the event.”

Emmaus fielded a 40-strong contingent, one of its biggest and strongest to date.

"It was good to be able to take some more of our sprinters this time because in past years a clash of events has meant some of them have been unable.

Cooper Marshall got the school off to a winning start, taking out the open boys beach flags.

The multi-talented Kayla Osborne starred again to take out the open girls age champion, the fifth year in a row she has won an age champion title at this event.

She won the 200m swim and the ironwoman (which consists of a swim, board and two runs legs) and was pipped at the post to finish second in the board.