Emmaus primed for clash with TCC

Halfback Steven Roser will be a key figure for Emmaus College in their must-win game against The Cathedral College 3 tonight.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Emmaus College will be chasing their second win this week when they tackle The Cathedral College 3 tonight.

The teams will meet at 6pm at Browne Park in the Open B division of the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition.

That game, as well as the 7.30pm showdown between St Brendan’s College Gold and North Rockhampton High will be livestreamed on this website.

Emmaus are coming into their final game of the regular season on a high after beating St Brendan’s College Gold 44-6 on Tuesday night.

Coach Alex Beasley said he would be looking for a big game from halves Steven Roser and Daniel Horne.

The players got plenty of confidence from Tuesday’s result and are ready for another strong showing tonight.

“If we hold the ball and defend well, things should fall into place for us,” Beasley said.

In the second game of the night, North Rockhampton High will be out to make it five straight when they take on St Brendan’s Gold.

The competition favourites showed plenty of mettle in their win over St Brendan’s Green on Tuesday.

Down 12-6 at half-time, they came back to win 16-12, with flying winger Preston Richards scoring a spectacular try with 10 to go to seal the result.

Coach Tyron Harvey said the try, which featured a great inside ball from five-eighth Jondean Asse and a charging run and brilliant grubber kick from halfback DJ Russell, was one of the best he’d seen in schoolboys football.

He was also impressed at the character his players showed when behind on the scoreboard.

“It’s the first time we’ve been behind at half-time in any of our games so it was good to see the boys grind out a win,” he said.

Richards finished with two tries, while fullback Tye Moore also scored.

