Emmaus primed for strong showing at prestigious carnivals

Emmaus College rugby league captain Cooper Marshall and netball captain Lydia Durkin are ready for action at the Confraternity and QISSN carnivals. CONTRIBUTED

SCHOOL SPORTS: Emmaus College's rugby league and netball teams are ready to compete at two of the biggest sporting carnivals held in Queensland.

They are among a number of Central Queensland school teams that will line up at rugby league's Confraternity Carnival in Charters Towers and QISSN netball tournament in Townsville.

Emmaus has been competing at Confraternity since its inception in 1980, and has been a regular at QISSN which is now in its 18th year.

Director of sport Justen Parle said all of the students were excited about the carnivals and ready to put in a strong showing against the state's best at next week's events.

"The open rugby league team has been competing together since March, travelling to competitions such as the Aaron Payne Cup in Townsville,” he said.

"These games have built a great foundation for the team to be ready for the Confraternity Carnival.

"The First 10 netball team has just finished their inter-school season, making it through to the grand final at Jardine Park.

"Rockhampton schools in the past have had great success at the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball carnival and we are hoping that it is no different in 2018.”

Rockhampton Grammar School won the Confraternity Shield last year, while The Cathedral College finished third at QISSN.

Forty-eight teams will be in action over the four days of the Confraternity Carnival, while 60 teams will be on court at QISSN which runs until Friday.

Emmaus's two teams leave Rockhampton at 6am on Sunday, with both carnivals starting on Monday.