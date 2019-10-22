Emmaus rules on sand, in surf

LEADING THE WAY: Team captain Jack Newton won the the swim, board and the ironman in the 16 years plus division to help Emmaus College again be crowned CQ Surf League champions.

URF LIFESAVING: Team captain Jack Newton led the way as Emmaus College was again crowned the 2019 Central Queensland Surf League champions.

The Year 11 student was first overall in the swim, board and the ironman in the 16 years plus division as Emmaus College asserted their dominance on the beach and in the water at Tannum Sands.

It is the fifth time in eight years that Emmaus has won the title.

The Surf League is designed to introduce students to surf lifesaving skills and competition in a challenging format.

TEAM EFFORT: The 50-strong contingent from Emmaus College that competed at Tannum Sands.

They take part in activities such as beach sprints and flags, board paddling and beach relays.

Emmaus sport development officer Justen Parle said it was an impressive win, especially to beat Tannum Sands State High.

“Tannum are a really good surf school, so for us to travel there and bring home the win was a great effort,” he said.

Emmaus had 50 students in action at the day-long event, which attracted 10 schools in total.

Parle said it was good to see the talent and experience of Newton come to the fore, and his performance on the board was something special to watch.

He also made special mention of Jaiden Lenzina who, despite having limited experience, won the flags and the beach sprints in the 13 years boys.