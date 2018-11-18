Emmaus score double in junior futsal schools comp

CHAMPIONS: The Emmaus College Junior A team (back row, from left) Halle Andjal, Tiana Richards, Thala Lawson, Jade Matthews and coach Matthew Lawson, and (front, from left) Akaysha Muggeridge, Makayla Mitchell, Bailey Dixon and Aaliyah Gyemore.

CHAMPIONS: The Emmaus College Junior A team (back row, from left) Halle Andjal, Tiana Richards, Thala Lawson, Jade Matthews and coach Matthew Lawson, and (front, from left) Akaysha Muggeridge, Makayla Mitchell, Bailey Dixon and Aaliyah Gyemore. CONTRIBUTED

FUTSAL: Emmaus College have again stamped their authority on the junior futsal schools competition, winning both the Junior A and Junior B grand finals this term.

The Junior A girls stormed home in extra time to beat TCC 13-8, while the Junior B girls won 2-0 against Lighthouse Christian College.

Seamus Toman, head of the futsal and soccer programs, said it was a great result and showed the depth of talent in the school's female sporting ranks.

"The teams went through both divisions unbeaten and the Junior B girls didn't concede a goal,” Toman said.

"The same girls won the soccer in Term 3, which meant they were unbeaten in both soccer and futsal for two terms.”

Toman said the two teams were made up of players from a range of sports.

"Most of them don't play club soccer, they are cross-code players,” he said.

The Emmaus College Junior B team (back row, from left) Laura Williams, Jade Bolger, Rachel Kehl, Margaret Whitton, Makailah Hart, and (front, from left) Alysha Wilson, Lillian Yarrow, Natasha Mantz and coach Seamus Toman. CONTRIBUTED

"We have Tiana Richards who is a Queensland sprinter and hurdler, Alysha Wilson who plays inline hockey for Australia, and Akaysha Muggeridge who plays basketball for Queensland.

"They all wanted to give futsal a go. They are very determined to win but they have a bit of fun while they are doing it.”

Toman said both teams boasted a wealth of talent and the players had g elled really well.

They fine-tuned their skills with regular lunch-time and afternoon training sessions and played each other each week.

Toman said that spectators were treated to an entertaining showdown in the Junior A final.

There were goals aplenty and Emmaus led 8-7 before TCC landed an equaliser to force the game into extra time.

Emmaus then took control of the contest, scoring five unanswered goals to seal the victory.

Richards, the leading goalscorer this term, finished with more than half the team's tally in the decider and was duly awarded Player of the Final.

Toman said the Junior B final was a great contest, with rivals Lighthouse producing a great performance highlighted by some stoic defence.

Margaret Whitton got Emmaus on board in the first half and Rachel Kehl scored with six minutes left for the win.