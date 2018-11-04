Emmaus student eyes off Olympics after All Schools selection

CAIRNS BOUND: Tiana Richards has been selected as part of the Queensland team for the 2018 Australian All Schools Championships this December.

CAIRNS BOUND: Tiana Richards has been selected as part of the Queensland team for the 2018 Australian All Schools Championships this December. Jo Richards

ATHLETICS: Emmaus student Tiana Richards was one of three Rockhampton students who earned themselves a place in this year's Australian All Schools Championships in December.

After impressing at the October 25-28 State All Schools in Brisbane, Tiana, 14, along with Paige Willett and Jayden Mill, will head to Cairns on December 7-9 to compete against other young athletes from across the country.

Paige won first place in the 100m hurdle for the U18s and Jayden earned second place in the U17 boys 3000m run.

Along with a number of personal bests, state medals and selections on the state squad, the CQ athletes earned places in their age groups in the U14, U16 and U18 events.

Two athletes (male and female) from each age group were selected for each sport.

Tiana competed in the U16 events and was selected for the state squad after placing second in the javelin event.

This will be Tiana's second year at the All Schools after she came second in hurdles and third in javelin last year for Australia in the U14 divisions.

"I just love how it feels to compete,” Tiana said.

"I've made lots of friends from previous Queensland teams and it's good catching up.

"I was so happy to qualify and it's really good when you least expect it. I was just doing it for the fun of it.

"I threw a good solid throw and was extremely happy placing second in States.”

Tiana started athletics when she was nine and has developed a love for the sport.

"My favourite event is hurdles,” she said.

"I had a fall in the States this year. It happened really quickly. I hit the previous hurdle and then when I hit the next one it went black and I started rolling.

"I told myself to get up and I got up, kept going and finished strong.”

Tiana trains two to three times a week and hopes to one day make it to the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

"My role model is Amy Bryce, who is only two years older but is a really good all-round athlete,” she said.

"I used to play basketball for Queensland but now it's just for fun and I play school sports like footy, soccer and AFL.

"My passion for sport comes from my family. The whole family is really sporty... My mum did javelin as well.”

Tiana is hoping to break her own PBR of 42 metres in Cairns, after narrowly missing out with a 39 metre throw at States.

"There's a few things I picked up on that I can fix like my arm going too high,” she said.

"If I get my level high I should be able to go through with that.”