Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
L-R Emmaus College students Gabrielle Davis and Thomas Millar medalled at the 2018 CQ Schools Rowing Championships.
L-R Emmaus College students Gabrielle Davis and Thomas Millar medalled at the 2018 CQ Schools Rowing Championships. Chris Ison ROK270618crowing2
Sport

Emmaus students row to victory in CQ Schools rowing regatta

Steph Allen
by
28th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROWING: Thomas Millar was barrelling down the river to the finish line when a slip of the oar turned his boat around.

What could have cost him a medalled place in the single division of the Central Queensland Schools Regatta, ended up encouraging the 13-year-old to turn back around and row to first place.

"I turned the boat by accident because I pushed with one arm too hard,” he said.

"So I was coming behind.”

On top of natural skill, Millar put the win down to one thing.

"Muscles,” he said.

In front of a hill of spectators in Bundaberg last weekend, the Emmaus College students, Millar and Gabrielle Davis, 15, represented their school in nail-biting races.

Millar walked away with a gold in the Schoolboys Under 14 Single Scull and a silver in the Year Eight boys Double Scull.

He had has only spent over a year in the sport and last weekend was his second away regatta.

"[What I love about it is] winning and the community,” Millar said.

"Everyone is very supportive and it's great.”

Millar teamed up with Mackay's Charlie Webb in the doubles, however the silver place was a shock to them both.

"We weren't expecting to win,” he said.

"It's harder to row with two people because you have to keep in time.”

Davis landed her first silver in the Schoolgirls Under 17 Single Scull and has spent four years rowing after her mother inspired her to follow in her footsteps.

"I was hesitant at first... but I ended up loving it,' she said.

"People thinking it's really hard and there's so much waking up early but that's just half of it.

"You can see the sunrises and how beautiful the water looks in the morning.

"It's not that hard though because once you get in the boat you just have to do a couple of things and the boat moves.”

Davis said doing well in rowing is "mind over matter”.

"Instead of thinking 'how am I going to make it', 'can I beat them', just think 'I'm going to beat them' and don't overthink it,” she said.

Davis said she had gone up against the competitors in previous years but this was the first time she had beat them.

"I couldn't wipe the smile off my face,” she said.

The students train five days a week and also do gym work twice a week to develop their strength.

"We probably train bit more than what [the other schools] do,” Davis said.

"Most of them do girls' and boys' seasons whereas we train all through the year and do mixed.

"We welcome everyone.”

The pair are now preparing for the State rowing titles that will be held in Rockhampton in September.

central queensland schools regatta regatta rowing
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Airbnb and fishing tourism get a boost in Rocky

    premium_icon Airbnb and fishing tourism get a boost in Rocky

    News Visiting anglers will benefit from proposed changes to Rockhampton planning scheme

    • 28th Jun 2018 12:47 AM
    • 2 Eric_John_Lewis
    Crim's surprise for police carrying out body search

    premium_icon Crim's surprise for police carrying out body search

    Crime You won't believe what police found in an unclothed body search

    • 28th Jun 2018 12:19 AM
    Five contenders in the great race to buy pristine GKI island

    premium_icon Five contenders in the great race to buy pristine GKI island

    News Buyers from as far afield as UK, US and China are interested.

    • 28th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    Drug addict keeps going up to strangers looking for a fight

    premium_icon Drug addict keeps going up to strangers looking for a fight

    Crime Threats made to staff, security and customers

    Local Partners