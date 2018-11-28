Emmaus students selected in Suns Talent Academy squad

James Fitzgerald, Cyron Tull and Brandon Waine have been selected in the Gold Coast Suns U16 Capricornia Development Squad.

James Fitzgerald, Cyron Tull and Brandon Waine have been selected in the Gold Coast Suns U16 Capricornia Development Squad. Steph Allen

AUSSIE RULES: When Emmaus College student Brandon Waine heard about the potential land a spot in the coveted Gold Coast Suns U17 Development Squad, he left it all out on the field.

Along with two other school mates, Waine, 16, will head to Airlie Beach in March to size up against Townsville, Mackay, Cape York and Cairns representative teams.

Waine is no rookie; he will be pulling on the Suns jersey for his third time next year.

"I was scouted a few years ago at a rep carnival,” Waine said.

The young mid-fielder hoped the selection in the Capricornia squad would add another state representative match to his impressive AFL career.

He has represented Queensland eight times in three years, including seven selections for Capricornia and one selection for North Queensland.

His proudest moment? Playing his first state representative game this year in the U16s.

"They picked me and I have been fine tuning my skills and they picked me again this year,” he said.

He became aware of scouting interest when he captained the U14s North Queensland squad.

"I was selected in the U14s North Queensland team that went down to the Sunshine Coast where I was picked as a captain, so that put me on the radar a bit,” Waine said.

"Then I played really well and had the coaches saying I played really good.”

Joining Waine in Airlie Beach will be Cyron Tull, 15, and James Fitzergerald, 16.

Despite only playing Aussie Rules since last year, Tull's natural talent secured him a spot on the squad.

He began playing for Glenmore Bulls after his friends had encouraged him to utilise his rugby league skills on a different platform.

"I like the camaraderie and playing with my mates,” Tull said.

Fitzgerald grew up around his beloved sport and followed in his older brother Victor's footsteps when he started playing at the age of five.

"I used to play a bit of league and union here and there but I mainly play AFL now,” he said.

"I just like that you can run more, and if you have speed you can use it because the field is a lot bigger.

"You hone in your fitness to help you play too.”

Like Waine, Fitzergarld is no novice. During his time playing for the U12 School Boys, he made the country team and then played for Capricornia a number of times.

"I hope when I turn 18 I go down to draft and play a few more state games,” the young ruck rover said.

"If you make the U17 team, I'll go away as an over-age in March and hopefully will be picked in the U17 team there and go down to North Queensland.

"Then I hope to be picked to play in the Academy Series versus Brisbane Lions Academy.

"When we play in Airlie, they'll pick a North Queensland U16 team from that (which Cyron hopefully makes).

"Each team has a maximum of eight over-agers which can hopefully be selected in the U17 team to go to Brisbane next year.”

Sizing up his competition, Fitzgerald said Cairns and Cape York will be ones to watch.

"We'll bring a lot of grit and determination,” he said.

"We love playing hard country footy, it's what we're known for.

"We got had with the ball and play as hard as we can.”

The boys are currently training with their Capricornia squad and the team will be thinned from 35 to 23 over the next few weeks.

Emmaus Head of Sport Justin Parle said the selection proved the budding talent in Central Queensland.

"CQ is quite a good breeding ground for league, AFL and other sports,” he said.

"The Suns have five or six academies around Australia and Rocky is one of them.

"For these boys to be named as part of the squad identifies them for future years to contract.

"Some clubs won't contract kids until they're 16 or 17, then put them into draft if they want them.”