Emmaus touch teams head into Rockhampton grand final tonight

(L-R) Ella Peacock, Brayden Huggers and Laura Guley competed in the local touch grand final last night. Steph Allen

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Three of Emmaus' most promising touch footy stars battled it out at Rockhampton Touch Fields last night in the local competition's grand final.

The Under 13 girls, Open girls and Under 15 boys all played for their chance at a Rockhampton season win.

In the Under 13 team, Ella Peacock, 13, was determined to deliver after an undefeated season in the grand final against Flash Backs.

"A lot of time and effort has been put into it and we had a pretty good coach (Melinda Spottiswood) and have worked as a teach,” Peacock said.

"We bring our communication skills and use our fitness, especially against older people.”

"Flash Backs are a group of mums who are pretty good. We played them two weeks ago and we beat them 5-2.”

Peacock has played in the school's team for the past two years and started playing when she was six.

She said her recent seasons with the Buckaneers have taught her things that she has taken into the school side.

"Last year we played the Flash Backs but we lost,” she said.

"A few do have some half runs that's get through so we have to keep an eye out for that.”

Opens girls' Laura Guley, 15, said she was confident about her "speedy” team's chances going into the match.

"We've beaten them before when we didn't have all our players.

"It was still a tough game because they have a few representative players as well.”

In the boy's side, Brayden Huggers, 15, was keen to redeem his team against the Rocky Tropics after losing to the side previously in the season.

Before the local grand final, the three teams - plus an additional three from the school - returned from the Brisbane All School Touch Championships on October 11-14.

After the first two days, all teams were in good stead - with the Under 13 girls, Under 15 boys and open girls undefeated - but were unfortunately rained out before the final series.

Guley and Huggers also competed in the National Touch Carnival in Tasmania this year as representatives for Queensland.

"We won 7-1 against New South Wales,” Guley said.

"That was my third time playing that carnival. I played Under 12 and Under 15 last year.

"Our team clicked more this year after playing together previously which made us better on the field.”

Huggers' team also defeated NSW 13-5 and was undefeated throughout the whole carnival.

"That was my first year,” he said.

"To get selected, we had to play in the Capricornia and then the trails in Townsville.

"We had weekend trainings in Brisbane, elite Australian coaches and had it drilled into us what to do. It was fairly disciplined.

"To get that win, it was unforgettable. I won't forget a win like that.”