Watch live: 2021 Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge - Round 2 (Emmaus College v The Cathedral College)
Rugby League

Emmaus v TCC in Aaron Payne, Cowboys Challenge

Pam McKay
10th Jun 2021 10:02 AM
This stream is now over. Replays will be placed within the story shortly

Emmaus College will meet The Cathedral College in Round 2 of the Aaron Payne Cup on Thursday.

The teams clash at 11am and you can watch the action live on this website.

The same schools will play in the Cowboys Challenge at 10am, with that game also being livestreamed.

All games from the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge, as well as the Allan Langer Trophy and Kevin Walters Cup will be livestreamed on News Corp Australian websites this year.

The Aaron Payne Cup, Queensland’s premier schoolboys competition, has been revamped this year with nine teams playing in two pools.

