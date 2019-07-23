Emotion remains raw about Rocky's drug rehab centre

NOT HERE: Residents protest the proposed location of Rocky's first drug facility.

NOT HERE: Residents protest the proposed location of Rocky's first drug facility. Meg Bolton

ROCKHAMPTON is divided on the town's first residential rehabilitation centre.

Hundreds gathered at the community consultation on Thursday night to either show their support for or against the location of the centre.

Passionate protesters controlled the conversation on the night with jeers from the audience deciding who would talk and when. While only two audience members who supported the location were given the opportunity to speak, multiple were silenced - intimidated by the crowds.

The conversation has spilled onto The Morning Bulletin website with people representing both sides of the debate.

"This Rockhampton 'culture of fear' is fascinating stuff of the Rocky story. It appears not restricted to the 'not in my backyard' mob of North Rockhampton,” Bulldancer wrote.

"Just last week ... attendees ... of Mt Morgan arts project were reluctant to supply their names to public activity, for 'fear of recriminations'.”

WarwickM3 replied saying a culture of fear was part of every young parent's nightmares.

"There is concern regarding kids getting abducted, bullying, one punch killings, drugs and many more,” they said.

"Perhaps these things happened as often when I was young and perhaps the media has a role to play in creating this culture of fear.

"But I will always strive to protect my children from harm and protect their innocence. As you would yours.”

He said the anger from the crowd was only directed at Queensland Health "for choosing such an appalling location”, but others disagreed.

CQLD1 was appalled by the treatment of Cr Schwarten when he was heckled by audience members.

"No excuse for the disgusting lack of respect and poor behaviour of so called adults,” CQLD1 wrote.

No_Name wrote "Warwickm3, nothing could be discussed, nothing could be heard, unless it was to say not here, or drug addicts are disgusting human beings. A man tried to share his personal story and was I was embarrassed to witness the way he was treated,” the comment read.

Despite Qld Health and the panellists confirming the centre would be voluntary, which meant patients would not be ordered to attend by the court, people still claimed otherwise.

"I can't imagine that there won't be some sent there by the court in order for them not to be sent to jail and for their form of rehabilitation,” Littlelegs wrote.

Qld Health confirmed the centre would be voluntary and patients would undergo strict criteria to attend.