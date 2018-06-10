Emotional court scenes: Girlfriend gives her man last chance

Hamish Cuming, 26, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one theft of a play station, two of driving unlicensed and three wilful damage by graffiti.

A ROCKHAMPTON man has been given one last chance by his girlfriend after he took her car without permission and drove it to Brisbane for 16 days.

And a Magistrate made sure that man well and truly got that message during sentencing on Friday.

Hamish Cuming, 26, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one theft of a play station, two of driving unlicensed and three wilful damage by graffiti.

His girlfriend was sitting in the back of the court as police prosecutor Clancy Fox read out the facts whereby Cuming took her car without her permission on December 23, drove to Brisbane and didn't return until January 8, despite repeated calls from her to return the car.

He was first intercepted by police on January 1 - nine days before the expiration of a suspension of his drivers license.

Cuming also stole a $347.50 PlayStation from Target on November 23 and graffitied Tilt train carriages in Queensland Rail's maintenance yards at Gracemere on three separate occasions causing $1942.95 of damage.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said his girlfriend of 18-months had given him one last chance.

"She has told him she will leave him if he commits any further offences,” he said.

Mr Lammersdorf said Cuming had mostly worked full-time since leaving school but hung around bad influences when things turned bad and used drugs.

As Cuming's girlfriend shed tears in the back of the courtroom, Magistrate Mark Morrow lectured the defendant.

"You have a rather immature and irresponsible attitude,” he said.

Mr Morrow requested the girlfriend to give a victim impact statement to the court right then.

"There's no more messing up,” she said.

"There's no more doing the wrong thing.”

Mr Morrow said Cuming's criminal history was appalling.

"It's time you grew up,” he said.

Mr Morrow ordered Cuming to a 12-month prison term with immediate parole, 30 hours of community service, probation for 12 months, disqualified from driving for six months and pay $2290.45 restitution.