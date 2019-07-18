Emotional pleas to relocate drug rehab centre control forum

NOT HERE: Residents protest the proposed location of Rocky's first drug facility.

TENSIONS were high from the first comment at the community consultation for the proposed location of Rockhampton's drug rehabilitation facility.

After a brief introduction from Deputy Director-General Clinical Excellence Queensland Dr John Wakefield the panel opened the floor to comments and questions from the audience.

Rockhampton Region Councillor Stephen Schwarten was the first to take the microphone, speaking from his own experience with addiction and the need for the centre.

His address was short-lived as he fled hecklers in the audience.

Edenbrook resident Pat Egan then took the stage and spoke on behalf of the Stand Together And Say No group.

Their messaged remained the same, agreeing a residential facility was needed but not near the Riverside and Edenbrook residential area.

"We are not against at centre but we are against this location,” Mr Egan said.

"We haven't been treated with much respect and dignity.”

He asked panel members to be honest, to listen to the concerns of the community and to go away to find an appropriate site.

Treatment services at the site will include 32-beds for individual residential rehabilitation, an eight bed withdrawal management unit and two family units, which will allow children to stay alongside their parents undergoing treatment.

Security, safety and proximity were the main concerns of the night with countless residents voicing their worries from the audience.

Queensland Network of Alcohol and Other Drug Agencies Ltd CEO and panel member Rebecca Lang responded to concerns by stressing the strict criteria surrounding patient admission to the site.

"They are drug tested at least once a week,” Ms Lang said.

"These are really structured programs, every minute from the time they get in are monitored.”

She said the patients admitted to the facility were voluntary patients who were not ordered to rehabilitation.

"The likelihood that you will even see people who are walking around your neighbourhood is low,” she said.

While mandatory rehabilitation centres were in action across the state, the Rockhampton facility will be a voluntary program, which means no patient will be ordered to spend time at the facility by the court.

"These are the people that are your mums, dads and cousins,” she said.

Ms Lang said no one who had committed violent or sexual offences would be admitted to the facility.

Multiple audience members voiced their own negative experiences with those using drugs and the need for a facility but remained certain the Birkbeck Dr location was not the place.

As moderator Dr Wakefield attempted to veer the conversation away from the specific location and towards what the facility would provide, but his efforts were mostly unsuccessful with residents keeping their message clear - there needed to be a new location.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow was cheered on by the audience as she announced discussions to sell the Music Bowl site to the State Government had recommenced.

The council and State Government were previously in negotiations over the site but they failed to agree on a specific location.

Cr Strelow said the timeline to build had to be forgotten in order to get the facility right.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga confirmed discussions to find alternative sites had commenced.