33°
News

Emotional push to return iconic landmarks to Darumbal names

Amber Hooker
| 22nd Feb 2017 6:00 AM
L-R Darumbal elders Aunty Nickki Hatfield, Aunty Sally Vea Vea with Kristine Hatfield near Mt Jim Crow which they hope to have renamed to its original Darumbal name of Baga.
L-R Darumbal elders Aunty Nickki Hatfield, Aunty Sally Vea Vea with Kristine Hatfield near Mt Jim Crow which they hope to have renamed to its original Darumbal name of Baga. Chris Ison ROK210217cnames1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN the shadow of one monolith and Gai-ee (Mount Wheeler) firm in her gaze, Aunty Sally Vea Vea feels goosebumps riddle her skin; Baga (Mount Jim Crow) was calling her.

She is standing on sacred Darumbal ground alongside fellow Indigenous elder Nhaya (Aunty) Nicky Hatfield, a woman fluent in the language she hopes to revive.

"This is Baga, Jim Crow, Mount Wheeler is Gai-ee," Nicky explained of the traditional names both elders hope to return to the mountains with the help of Keppel MP, Brittany Lauga.

 

Aunty Sally explained last year's landmark Darumbal People Native Title Consent determination spurred the long-desired next step in moving forward as a people.

"All of these mountains out here, there's always something special about them," Aunty Sally said.

"And you can feel it, and you start to get goosebumps because you know there's something here that still belongs to us, and that calls us here."

Her voice slightly wavering after she shared the Dreaming creation stories of the two mountains, both traditional gathering places, Nhaya Nicky remained firm in her desires.

"I just want them changed back to their original names," she said.

"And we understand people may not like the change and you know that's fair enough. People get used to things and want to keep it the same way, but again this is home to all of us, to all community no matter who you are. This is our home.

"It's very deep in here that, we get these names changed," she says clasping her chest.

"But for others who don't have that connection to country, even though this is their home, they would probably like the change too; they would welcome the change and they would be proud to be calling these mountains their original names."

Mrs Lauga shares Aunty Sally and Nhaya Nicky's desire to restore community pride in one of the longest surviving cultures in human history, but the MP is also deeply shamed by the negative racial connotations associated with each site.

Though the Department of Natural Resources and Mines do not hold records of how the English names came to be, Ms Lauga says their belief is Mount Jim Crow is a throwback to the archaic US racial segregation laws of the 1940s to 1960s; Mount Wheeler, they speculate, was named after Sergeant Wheeler, an officer who ordered the massacre of hundreds, if not thousands, of Indigenous people on and around the site.

Ms Lauga believes "to truly reach reconciliation, we must first be honest about our past".

"I think the fact that Mt Jim Crow, a place of significant cultural heritage to our traditional owners, by its name, refers to racism and segregation, is a great shame," she said.

"As a community representative, I am ashamed that we have an iconic local place, which is named after racism and segregation.

"I want a community that celebrates our Indigenous cultural heritage, our diversity and promotes inclusiveness. So I believe it is important to rename Mount Jim Crow to its traditional name, Baga, in the spirit of reconciliation.

"I want our local Indigenous community to be proud of this iconic natural place as opposed to being constantly reminded about a horrible, racist and archaic policy of segregation."

Ms Lauga drew comparisons between the local initiative and the return of Uluru (Ayres Rock) to the Pitjantjatjara Aboriginal people.

"Definitely," she said of the likeness.

"I would also like to see maps and signage also refer to places by their traditional names.

"The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures are the two, longest ongoing cultures in the world, for over 50,000 years.

"Renaming official places, which were named after colonisation, back to their traditional names, which have existed for tens of thousands of years, is, in my opinion, the right thing to do and a step in the right direction towards reconciliation."

Ms Lauga last year took Aunty Sally and Nicky to meet with the Department of Natural Resources and Mines to discuss the name change.

She explained there are a number of ways in which a place can be renamed, as was the case with Uluru.

"A place can keep its original name but have a second name in brackets after it," she said.

"For example, Mt Jim Crow (Baga). Or, the place can have its name completely changed.

Ms Lauga explained ultimately the decision to move forward with the renaming process lies with the Darumbal people.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  brittany lauga darumbal indigenous keppel traditional owners

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Desperate plea: 'Help me save my family'

Desperate plea: 'Help me save my family'

The UN estimates millions are facing food insecurity and are in need of humanitarian assistance.

FIFO battle: Rockhampton Mayor responds to Townsville attack

BIG PLAYER: An Antonov-124-100 lands at Rockhampton Airport. The airport is a key part of Rockhampton's push to be the FIFO hub for Adani's Carmichael Mine.

Townsville media say Rockhampton dealt double blow in Adani hub bid

Demolition crews make historic find on Capricorn Coast

Local Disaster Coordination Centre concept plans

50-year-old plaques returned to their original owner

Glendale family gets surprise visit from prison escapee

Adrian Boughton escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre Low Security Prison Farm

Adrian Boughton was dehydrated and weak when he knocked on the door.

Local Partners

Desperate plea: 'Help me save my family'

The UN estimates millions are facing food insecurity and are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Men in tights lead fight against Motor Neuron Disease

#NEVERGIVEUP: (L-R) Luke Rose, Jodie Sanders, Larin Bligh, Rachel Morrisson, Amy O'Rourke and Brett Brooks wearing tights designed by Cindy McCulloch of Ark Sportswear for Motor Neuron Disease.

What started as a joke has already raised $6,500 for charity

Why the Rocket Man won't be landing in Rockhampton

epa05642885 British singer-songwriter and composer, Sir Elton John performs in the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 22 November 2016. EPA/PAUL BERGEN

Bulletin asks the hard questions after today's big news

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

KARL Stefanovic’s estranged wife and kids found out about his new girlfriend when they saw paparazzi pictures of him kissing Jasmine Yarbrough, sources say.

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

Kaitlyn Orange attends Opera Queensland auditions at Empire Theatres for Opera at Jimbour, Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Opera hopefuls vie for parts in performance at Jimbour House

MKR turns spiteful in suddendeath elimination

Alyse and Matt battled Josh and Amy in a spiteful elimination cook-off.

Bottom of the ladder faces off in spiteful sudden-death cook-off.

Jilted Married At First Sight groom rejected again

Is Married at First Sight groom's second chance over already?

Why the Rocket Man won't be landing in Rockhampton

epa05642885 British singer-songwriter and composer, Sir Elton John performs in the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 22 November 2016. EPA/PAUL BERGEN

Bulletin asks the hard questions after today's big news

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Family Home with a Pool, 5 Bedrooms plus Office in Frenchville!

319 Philp Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $429,000

This fantastic property is definitely the very best buy in Frenchville, with all the amazing features that is on offer. This very family friendly home is certainly...

Ultra-Modern Kitchen, New Ensuite and In-Ground Pool

331 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $449,000

What a truly unique property! This home is jam packed full of character, once you step inside the front door you will be in awe of its sheer beauty. This location...

FOR SALE FREESTANDING INNER CITY INDUSTRIAL SHED and HARDSTAND

273 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial Perfectly positioned in the light industry hub of Rockhampton's CBD, this freestanding ... Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned in the light industry hub of Rockhampton's CBD, this freestanding brick and metal clad building is now available for sale. The location and...

Pool, Shed and a Deck!

17 Harwood Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site...

Conveniently located this home has everything a growing family would require. Step inside and be greeted by rich, polished timber floors and open plan living. ...

Deceiving Exterior with a New Interior!

52 Macalister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 2 $279,000

Step inside and be surprised! This renovated home is perfect for the first home buyer or an investor. This home boasts a new kitchen, separate lounge room, sun...

Ocean View home on One Level!

10 Ridge Avenue, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $555,000

With sophisticated modern style, this premium Lammermoor Beach property has been designed with family living in mind, and its practicality is matched only by the...

A Rare Offering In FRENCHVILLE!

343 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $385,000

BEAUTIFULLY designed Australian MODERNIST home, located in a secluded area in FRENCHVILLE. Remarkably different! Be Quick! - Designed with a difference in mind...

Affordable modern living!!

83 Victoria Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $305,000 NEG

This is a beauty to consider and at an affordable price tag! The home has been REDUCED AND THE OWNER HAS INSTRUCTED ME TO SELL! Here you have a low maintenance...

Meticulously maintained lowset home in Hillside Estate

37 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $429,000

For those looking for an easy to care for yard and low maintenance home you simply must inspect this sensational home in Norman Gardens. Consisting of 4 bedrooms...

RENOVATED + 6x6 Shed + Location = VALUE

16 Maple Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 Offers over...

Close to Yeppoon Hospital, walking distance to Central Shopping Centre and School, you will find this ideal for couples and families. FULLY FENCED, 759m2 block...

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Rocky rentals close to the mark

For Rent sign in front of new house

Far better placed than other CQ cities

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!