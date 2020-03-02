Menu
Emotional reunion: ‘these people are like family’

Sean Fox
sean.fox@capnews.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 4:15 PM
WAYNE Power travelled from Bowen for the rare chance to reunite with his classmates from Emu Park State School for a special function yesterday.

After attending the coastal school between 1956 to 1961, he chose to pursue a career in carpentry. Once he finished primary school, Mr Power studied at North Rockhampton State High School before moving to Bowen in 1965 to start his career.

“My father worked up there and said ‘you come up here with me and I’ll get you an apprenticeship where I work (in carpentry),” he said.

“Life begins from when you’re young from your family and that’s what steers you in the direction of what you make of your life,” he said.

Now for the past six weeks, Mr Power wanted a taste of nostalgia and arranged a reunion for students who attended Emu Park State School between 1955 and 1965.

About 18 people from across the Central Queensland region were invited to converge on Rockhampton Leagues Club for lunch.

“For me, these people are like family,” he said.

