Emotional win for CQ racer: 'There were a few tears'

SPECIAL MOMENT: CQ Mower Racing Club life member Ken Booy (left) presents the perpetual trophy named in his honour to his son Sean who was the overall points winner at Sunday's meeting. CONTRIBUTED

MOWER RACING: It was an emotional end to a fantastic day on the track for local racer Sean Booy.

The CQ Mower Racing Club member won the outlaw class and the all-in feature in Round 4 of the Queensland ride-on mower championships at the Yaamba track on Sunday.

That made him the overall points winner on the day and the recipient of the Ken Booy perpetual trophy, named in honour of his father Ken, a founding member of the club who is terminally ill.

Sean said it was fantastic to think his was the first name inscribed on the special trophy - and even more special was that his dad was there to present it to him.

"It's just awesome,” Sean said.

"There were a few tears when Dad presented me with the trophy.

"It means so much to me and the family and it really means a lot to him.”

The perpetual trophy was made by club member Warren Kennedy and will be kept at the Yaamba Hotel, the "unofficial” headquarters of the local club.

Ken, who is also the CQ club's first life member, was among the spectators treated to an action-packed day of racing as close to 40 competitors from across the state hit the track in six different classes.

Sean went head-to-head with Bundaberg's Andy Watson in the outlaw class, with the eighth and final race deciding the winner.

"It was really exciting. I was a little bit nervous when it came down to the final race,” Sean said.

"Andy was one position ahead of me on the grid but I managed to get past him and win the race.

"It was certainly one of my best performances. Everything went well and I had some luck on my side.

"Dad was out there on his little golf buggy with his oxygen bottle on the back and he was having a ball.

"He wanted to videotape it so they set him up in a ute so he could see the whole track.

"When I won, he was jumping up and down on the back of the ute.”

Sean is understandably proud of his dad's legacy.

"It's amazing to think of all the work he and Dave Andrews did to get the club up and running,” he said.

"It's just great to see so many people involved now and enjoying the sport.

"The mower racing gives Dad something to look forward to.

"We'll be heading to the Australian championships in Maryborough in six weeks and his goal is to be there if he's well enough.”

RESULTS

Club legend: CQ Central Queensland/Rockhampton, B Bundaberg, SC Sunshine Coast, FC Fraser Coast, NQ North Queensland/Townsville