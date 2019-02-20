Emotions surface during local flood relief effort

AMIDST the stacks of canned goods and bags of horse feed, Melissa Murphy took time out for a quiet cry.

"She lost everything but she's come in and donated all this to other people in need,” she said.

The 'she' in question was Fiona Dailey whose Kabra home burned to the ground in the November fires and 'this' was a donation of deodorant, antibiotics and painkillers.

Fiona Dailey had never met Melissa but she saw on facebook how the Gracemere mother of five was coordinating efforts to send care packages to farmers out west in Richmond.

"We got lots of support after the fires, now it's time for me to give something back,” Mrs Dailey said.

She also delivered some calf pellets the other day for the stricken livestock.

HELP IS ON THE WAY: Melissa Murphy and Fiona Dailey who lost everything in the 2018 bushfires who was happy to lend a hand Jann Houley

As she spoke to The Morning Bulletin, another car pulled up outside Mrs Murphy's home where her band of helpers were busy packing cardboard boxes.

Tiarna Jacobsen, also of Gracemere, had brought some diaries which she hand-decorates and sells online at Tiarna's Cardmarking Creations.

Covered in pictures of horses and decorated with glitter, she hoped they would prove a delightful gift for families in western Queensland whose farms have been viciously impacted by the drought.

Tiarna Jacobsen donates hand decorated diaries to the goods heading out west to help farmers' families Jann Houley

Mrs Murphy was overwhelmed by the offers of assistance which, most recently, included the loan of a truck "as big as she needs” from Andy and Co Towing Services, and the donation of four quad bikes from an anonymous donor.

Helper Sue Parkin was loading two trolleys of donated toilet paper into her car at Woolworths Allenstown this morning when she saw the person in the next bay looking at her in concern.

"All this toilet paper, she must have thought I had some serious health issues,” she said.

"But when I told her what we were doing, she said 'just wait til I put bubby in the car'... and then she pulled a hundred dollars and gave it to me.”

"And then I was telling the cashier what happened and the lady in line behind me said to her husband 'just wait a minute' then she came back with four cans of coffee and gave that to add to the pile.”

"I'm thrilled to bits, it's actually hard not to cry at how generous people can be.”

Mrs Murphy said the experience had highlighted the Central Queensland spirit.

"We've all made some new friends, it's brought the community together,” she said.

"I remember it was a huge part of my childhood, communities coming together, we don't seem to do that so much anymore.

"But times of crisis bring us together and help us to remember to work together.”

The relief effort is still open to donations, particularly for medicine for cattle and pets, and fencing supplies.

Out in Richmond, Mrs Murphy's childhood friend Demelza has been working hard to coordinate the disbursement of donated goods to those families which need it most.