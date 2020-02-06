Empire and Edge ramp up sustainability initiatives for 2020

WITH refillable shampoo and conditioner containters, reusable water bottles, recycled soaps given to those in need and funds donated from recycling - The Empire and The Edge Apartment Hotels are leading the way in environment sustainability in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Last year The Edge Apartment Hotel celebrated 10 years and The Empire Apartment Hotel turned five.

Reflecting on plans for 2020, managing director Grant Cassidy said the focus would be on their sustainability program, One Planet One Chance.

One of the initiatives is replacing single-use bathroom products with refillable 300ml bottles. Each year between the two hotels, which have a combined 220 rooms, the company buys 100,000 bottles - which will be now be saved from landfill.

Leftover soap which is only used once of twice is shipped to a Melbourne based company, Soap Aid, that shreds, heats and treats the soap to make a new bar which is then ­distributed to communities in need.

They also hope to use reusable aluminium or glass water bottles, which would eliminate 65,000 plastic water bottles. Mr Cassidy is in talks with Yeppoon based supplier, Aussie Gold Water, about getting bulk water dispensers in the hotel rooms and conference rooms.

On each level of the hotels, containers are collected for recycling. Money from this is deposited into a specific account and 100 per cent of these funds are distributed to the community.

From October to December, they distributed $5000 to drought relief in areas to the west, helping families who were doing it tough.

“Our customers are really loving this,” Mr Cassidy said.

“We want to be stewards of the environment and world leading class sustainability practices.

“We really want to be leaders in the industry and really setting the standard for it all.”

The Empire Hotel is also a state finalist in the Australian Tourism Awards in the Deluxe Accommodation, which will be held in Canberra in March.

This is the third time it has been a finalist in the national awards and it has already won four state golds.

Alyssa Tate has been promoted as operations manager after working in the conference and events manager role for five years.

“She started in the pre-opening team at Empire, she is a Rocky girl and it’s good for her to be home,” Mr Cassidy said.

“She has really grown our conference and event market significantly so this was a good chance for her to be able to step up into operations.”