Employee caught gambling 26 times while on shift

SIMONE Muckert has been found guilty of playing Keno on 26 occasions and credit betting eight times while working at the Heritage Hotel in Rockhampton.

The former employee pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in ­January to two charges under the Keno Act 1996.

The charges include Keno gambling by Keno agent or employee and employee of Keno operator making loans or extending credit to persons to park in Keno games.

An investigation began after the hotel manager witnessed the defendant playing Keno on the hotel’s CCTV footage and contacted the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation.

The OLGR’s investigation revealed the defendant played Keno gaming 26 times and also took part in credit betting on eight occasions, while working at the hotel.

The Morning Bulletin understands Muckert’s employment was terminated once ­management was made aware of the illegal gaming.

Under section 159A(1) of the Act, Keno agents and their employees are prohibited from taking part in Keno gaming at a place where the agent conducts Keno gaming. Section 148(2) of the Act also prohibits employees making a loan or extending credit in any form to any person, including ­themselves, to enable a person to take part in Keno.

The defendant admitted she knew it was an offence to take part in Keno gaming at her place of employment and was fined $2500. The OLGR said it was a reminder to all licensees to effectively supervise and monitor their staff and regularly reinforce the regulatory requirements with them.