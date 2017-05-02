Employer, job seeker link ready to 'go live' in Livingstone

A VITAL link between "local jobs for local people” is about to go live in Livingstone.

The Yeppoon and Capricorn Coast Region Joblink website is ready to emerge from the testing phase to provide a platform which aggregates and matches available local jobs with job seekers.

A report prepared for the Livingstone Shire Council by Senior Economic Development Officer Sonia Barber states the site will also provide monthly analytics to reveal how many jobs were listed, by type and industry sector, and how many members registered.

"Over time this will provide very valuable insights into the type of skills being sought across the Shire and potentially highlight any skills deficits for roles not able to be filled,” the report states.

The Livingstone Shire Council area's unemployment rate was 5.29% (984 people) in the December 2016 quarter, according to the latest available Australian Bureau of Statistics data.

Livingstone Shire Council's unemployment rates. Australian Bureau of Statistics

This is below the Queensland's 6.3% and the Fitzroy region's 6.7% unemployment as of March 2017.

Livingstone councillors will tomorrow decide whether to endorse the proposed promotion for the site to the residents (job seekers), local businesses, employment agencies and broader community to further support the containment and creation of local jobs for local people.

Employers can become members of the Yeppoon and Capricorn Coast Region Joblink website to add exclusive employment opportunities which locals can directly apply for.