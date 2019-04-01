Employer pays respects to man killed in Lakes Creek Rd crash

Emergency services at the Lakes Creek Road crash which killed two people on Saturday.

Emergency services at the Lakes Creek Road crash which killed two people on Saturday. Allan Reinikka

UPDATE 3PM: THE COMPANY where Colin Parsons worked has honoured the much loved man after he was killed in an horrific head on crash on Saturday morning.

JBS Rockhampton's plant manager Bill Sauer said Mr Parsons was a well respected, long standing staff member with the company.

"It is a very sad event that has occurred and has impacted our team members in the JBS business significantly,” he said.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Parson's family and friends through this difficult time.”

The identity of the Rockhampton woman who was also killed has been revealed as well loved mother of 12 Natasha Kissier.

INITIAL: ONE of the lives lost in a head-on crash in North Rockhampton over the weekend has been revealed to be meatworker Colin Parsons.

Co-workers of Mr Parsons, 47, from JBS Swift meat works have been paying their respects to their friend, who was clearly deeply loved by those that knew him.

When news of Mr Parson's death spread, his co-workers, friends and the community paid their respects to a life lost too soon.

"Beautiful man with a beautiful soul,” one person said.

"Condolences to family and friends,” they continued.

Colin Parsons has been remembered for his 'cheeky' cheeky personality and 'beautiful soul' following his death in a head-on collision on Lakes Creek Road on Saturday morning. Contributed

Another friend took to social media to pay their respects, saying they were heartbroken to hear of Mr Parson's death.

"A wonderful man taken too soon. My thoughts and hugs are with all the family. RIP buddy.”

One colleague spoke of how missed Mr Parson's would be amongst the staff at the meat works.

"Goodbye mate,” they said.

"You will be very sadly missed at work my friend. Miss you today.”

A friend of Mr Parson's spoke of the shock they felt upon learning of his death.

"I am very saddened to hear this news,” they said.

"I am shocked to hear of such a long standing member of the company has been taken from us...I will miss his cheeky ways.”

Another said how respected Mr Parsons was within the community.

"He'll be surely missed by all...great friend and great father, husband, grand father, brother and uncle to all...can't believe he is gone.”

Many members of the community were shocked and saddened to hear of more fatalities on local roads.

"I am devastated for both their families,” one person said.

"These things just shouldn't happen. It breaks my heart.”

Mr Parson's is believed to have been travelling to work on Saturday morning when his car collided with another carrying two people.

The Gracemere man was travelling on Lakes Creek Road early Saturday morning, when at 4.15am his Ford Falcon ute collided with a Holden Commodore sedan.

Both Mr Parsons and a 37-year-old Kawana woman driving the Holden were killed.

A 39-year-old Kawana man who was also in the Holden was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The busy road was closed for over five hours while emergency services crews, including Critical Care paramedics worked at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating the crash and local police are calling on anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage to come forward.