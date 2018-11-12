Empowering young women the centre of talent-filled musical

The Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Performance Company rehearse their Greatest Show number for nxt Wednesday's Girls Rock concert at the Pilbeam Theatre.

The Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Performance Company rehearse their Greatest Show number for nxt Wednesday's Girls Rock concert at the Pilbeam Theatre. Jann Houley

CHRISTINE Hills wants her students to be clever, connected and confident enough to tread the boards on stage.

The Rockhampton Girls Grammar School principal said the Girls Rock concert at the Pilbeam Theatre on Wednesday would do exactly this.

The prestigious school started educating girls at a time in the 1800s when it wasn't considered worthwhile as they didn't have the right to vote yet.

"Today we strive to give them the confidence to state what they want and go after it,” Ms Hills said.

She cites the Shoalwater Bay and Theodore birthing suite protests as local agenda which are driven by dauntless women.

"They are the ones who make change in rural Australia so my goal is that every girl goes back to where she comes from and reconnects with her community somehow,” she said.

Rory Saunders of Rockhampton Girls Grammar School will perform Everybody wants to be a cat at next week's Girls Rock concert at the PIlbeam Theatre Jann Houley

Girls Rock

Get tickets at: http://www.seeitlive.com.au/Whats_On/Girls_Rock_2018

Venue: Pilbeam Theatre

Event Date: Wednesday, 14 November 2018

Time: 7pm

Cost: All tickets $10.

Phone: 4927 4111

This year alone, RGGS students held a Strawberry Support day and protested against vegetation management policies which affects their families' livelihoods.

"If Rockhampton is going to develop we need strong women here,” she says.

Wednesday's concert will showcase everything RGGS girls are good at from comedy and drama, to dancing and singing.

Sydney Peff will take on the role of Annie Oakless at Rockhampton Girls Grammar School's Girls Rock concert next Wednesday at the Pilbeam Theatre Jann Houley

When asked why girls rock, Ms Hills extols the range of talent on the South Rockhampton campus.

"We have a member of the Australian baton twirling team going to France next year; dancers working with the Australian Ballet; a champion barrel racer; and one of our girls travelled to Japan on a scholarship last year to learn the language,” she says.

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Performance Company will perform The Greatest Show at next week's Girls Rock concert at the PIlbeam Theatre Jann Houley

The RGGS performance company is putting final touches to its Greatest Show routine which recently earned them a place at the State DanceStar finals.

Instructor, Ms Laryssa Anger says she is looking forward to seeing her girls "start the show shining as brightly as their costumes.”