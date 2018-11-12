Empowering young women the centre of talent-filled musical
CHRISTINE Hills wants her students to be clever, connected and confident enough to tread the boards on stage.
The Rockhampton Girls Grammar School principal said the Girls Rock concert at the Pilbeam Theatre on Wednesday would do exactly this.
The prestigious school started educating girls at a time in the 1800s when it wasn't considered worthwhile as they didn't have the right to vote yet.
"Today we strive to give them the confidence to state what they want and go after it,” Ms Hills said.
She cites the Shoalwater Bay and Theodore birthing suite protests as local agenda which are driven by dauntless women.
"They are the ones who make change in rural Australia so my goal is that every girl goes back to where she comes from and reconnects with her community somehow,” she said.
Girls Rock
Get tickets at: http://www.seeitlive.com.au/Whats_On/Girls_Rock_2018
- Venue: Pilbeam Theatre
- Event Date: Wednesday, 14 November 2018
- Time: 7pm
- Cost: All tickets $10.
- Phone: 4927 4111
This year alone, RGGS students held a Strawberry Support day and protested against vegetation management policies which affects their families' livelihoods.
"If Rockhampton is going to develop we need strong women here,” she says.
Wednesday's concert will showcase everything RGGS girls are good at from comedy and drama, to dancing and singing.
When asked why girls rock, Ms Hills extols the range of talent on the South Rockhampton campus.
"We have a member of the Australian baton twirling team going to France next year; dancers working with the Australian Ballet; a champion barrel racer; and one of our girls travelled to Japan on a scholarship last year to learn the language,” she says.
The RGGS performance company is putting final touches to its Greatest Show routine which recently earned them a place at the State DanceStar finals.
Instructor, Ms Laryssa Anger says she is looking forward to seeing her girls "start the show shining as brightly as their costumes.”