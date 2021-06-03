Empty shelves and trading hours reduced at northside IGA

Empty shelves and low stock have been reported at the IGA supermarket on Main Street in Park Avenue, amid the sale of the store.

The Morning Bulletin understands a sale is underway, with new owners set to take over in the coming weeks.

Posters stuck to the windows at the store state “we are currently experiencing major stock shortages as the business has been sold to different owners”.

The IGA Park Avenue is going to change owners soon.

It is also states most stock deliveries have been paused until the sale is finalised in June/July.

The trading hours have also been decreased from 6am to 9pm, to 6am to 4pm.

The signs explain the temporary trading hours are “due to reduction in trade and staff availability”.

The signs posted at IGA Park Avenue.

The IGA opened in January 2018, after the building complex was constructed in 2017.

At the time of opening, the supermarket employed 20 to 25 staff.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted IGA and the leasing agents for further comment.