Emu Girls have eyes on prize at Rocky league carnival

State of Origin representative Rhiannon Revell-Blair will line up with the Emu Girls. Scott Davis NRL Photos/QRL

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Jason Field says the Emu Girls will be right in the mix at this weekend's Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival.

The team won the women's title last year playing as Gundalu Gadyu and will be firm favourites to go back-to-back at the annual event, hosted by Darumbal Community Youth Services.

The carnival, to be played at Rockhampton's Rugby Park, has attracted a total of 24 teams (16 men and eight women) which will vie for a share of the $40,000 prize pool.

Field said the carnival always served up some great footy and his girls were primed for another strong showing.

"It should be a good tough competition and the girls are very much looking forward to it,” he said.

"It's a similar team that we took to Townsville when we won the Queensland Murri Carnival in October.

"It's a well-rounded side with a mix of youth and experience.

"We'll definitely be one of the teams to beat.”

The Emu Girls' line-up includes State of Origin player Rhiannon Revell-Blair, talented lock Sarah Field and dynamic hooker Taylah Gray from NSW.

Field was expecting some serious opposition from The Highlanders, Dubz Up and FNQ Stingers.

In the men, Bunji United is back to defend its title in what promises to be a hotly contested competition.

Games will be played from 8am today and tomorrow, with finals tomorrow afternoon.