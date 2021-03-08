Emu Park Anzac Memorial to be refurbished for Anzac Day

The Centenary of ANZAC Memorial at Emu Park. Picture: Contributed

Livingstone Shire Council will start repair works at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial on Monday in preparation for Anzac Day.

The pictorial screen and soldiers, together with the battle markers located along the Memorial Walk, will be temporarily removed for repairs and upgrades.

Livingstone Shire Council is working closely with Emu Park RSL representatives, and the original design and implementation team, to refurbish the structures.

Security fencing will be in place in the area while repairs are carried out.