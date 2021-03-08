Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Centenary of ANZAC Memorial at Emu Park. Picture: Contributed
The Centenary of ANZAC Memorial at Emu Park. Picture: Contributed
Community

Emu Park Anzac Memorial to be refurbished for Anzac Day

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
8th Mar 2021 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Livingstone Shire Council will start repair works at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial on Monday in preparation for Anzac Day.

The pictorial screen and soldiers, together with the battle markers located along the Memorial Walk, will be temporarily removed for repairs and upgrades.

Livingstone Shire Council is working closely with Emu Park RSL representatives, and the original design and implementation team, to refurbish the structures.

Security fencing will be in place in the area while repairs are carried out.

anzac day emu park emu park anzac memorial livingstone shire council tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The CQ women making a huge difference behind the scenes

        Premium Content The CQ women making a huge difference behind the scenes

        News “There are a lot of women working behind the scenes that aren’t seen out with the fire hoses.”

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Rally around female veterans

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Rally around female veterans

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        NAMED: 21 stars of the pool in CQ

        Premium Content NAMED: 21 stars of the pool in CQ

        Swimming GALLERY: Why weekend’s championships were so special for these twins.

        Real Group lodges plans for new service at training facility

        Premium Content Real Group lodges plans for new service at training facility

        Business There would be general learning areas inside and an outdoor play space.