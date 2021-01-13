Menu
8 Redman St, Emu Park.
Emu Park CBD block to be subdivided

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
13th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
A block of land near the Emu Park CBD is poised to be subdivided.

Contrive Engineers has lodged an application with Livingstone Shire Council for a development permit to divide one lot into three lots at 8-12 Redman St.

The total site area at the vacant block is 2,319 sqm.

Plans to divide the block into three.

The operational work is for roadworks including road widening and kerb and channel for about 50 metres.

An environmental management plan was submitted with the application.

The application states the works are expected to be carried out in February and will take about three weeks.

