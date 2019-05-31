Emu Park footy player banned for life

The Emu Park player was found guilty by the Rockhampton Rugby League disciplinary tribunal last night.

RUGBY LEAGUE: An Emu Park rugby league player has been banned for life after allegedly assaulting a referee at an A-grade game in Rockhampton last weekend.

Isaiah Sullivan fronted the Rockhampton Rugby League disciplinary tribunal last night.

A RRL spokesperson said Sullivan was found guilty of a breach of code of conduct, namely the assault of a referee.

The alleged assault happened off the field after Emu Park's 30-16 win over Fitzroy/Gracemere at Browne Park on Sunday afternoon.

"The player has been suspended for life from participating in or attending any QRL-sanctioned match,” the official said.

"I will state that Isaiah did contact me by email and passed his sincere apologies on to the referee and all people involved.

"He said it was very much out of character for him and he's very sorry and wishes he could take it back.”

Sullivan has seven days to appeal and, as a result, the official would not provide any further details.

The QRL Central Division this year introduced the "Not in my House” campaign, which focused on the standard of behaviour required by spectators, parents, players and officials.

"We're taking a stance on any bad behaviour and basically stating that as a division we won't tolerate it,” the official said.

In 2016, the RRL disciplinary tribunal handed down a 10-year ban to a spectator for assault.

Meanwhile, Rockhampton Police are continuing their investigations into the incident after they received a complaint from the referee.