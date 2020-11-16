Talented artist's unique way of showcasing region's beauty

SUSAN Head, accomplished lino-cut (relief printing) artist and president of the Emu Park Art Gallery, will be the special guest speaker at the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS), Rockhampton Inc, AGM meeting.

Susan was born at Rockhampton and completed her tertiary study in Visual Art and Design at Rockhampton TAFE.

She relocated to the Capricorn Coast in 1992, after returning from the UK where she had been living for several years.

Ms Head is an active member in the local art galleries in Yeppoon and Emu Park.

She has been president of the Emu Park Art Gallery for the past five years, while maintaining her art practice in print making.

She said lino-cut (relief printing) has been her choice of art form for many years, but she has been consistently perfecting her craft and producing new works this since 2007.

"Living on the coast with access to the sea and coastal environment has contributed to the imagery in my prints. More recently botanical subject matter has been my focus,'' Ms Head said.

"When creating artwork, I take realistic forms and convert them into stylised shapes and patterns with an emphasis on line and colour.

"I continuously see patterns in nature and in objects around me, which I interpret and respond to through the lino block printing process.

Artwork by Susan Head

"This process unfolds as the steps are undertaken: drawing the design on the lino, carving the lino, printing the carved block and the revelation of the printed piece,'' she said.

Over the years, Susan has been inspired by the relief printing (lino and wood block) work of artists, Cressida Campbell, Margaret Preston, Hilke MacIntyre, Angie Lewin and Jane Walker.

"They are among my favourites,'' she said.

Since 2003 Ms Head has taken part in multiple art exhibitions, both local, state and overseas.

Her works also feature in the CQUniversity Art Collection, the Biloela Regional Art Gallery Her informative and illustrated address will follow ADFAS Rockhampton Inc's annual general meeting at 10.30am on Saturday, November 28, at Frenchville Sports Club, Clifton Street, North Rockhampton.

She is also donating a piece of her beautiful work to be raffled on the day, and a plated morning tea will follow her address.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions bookings are essential. Please email ADFAS secretary Janet Gentle on janet.gentle@gmail.com or phone Bernadette Hunt on 0438 642 778.