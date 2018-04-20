Emu Park high school fury: What's your opinion?

Residents are arguing if Emu Park or Gracemere needs a high school first

EVER since the prospect of Emu Park getting a high school has come back into the limelight, comments have inundated our online systems.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga yesterday said Emu Park would need to see a huge population increase to sustain a high school into the future.

The reactions have been quite mixed with some for or against the high school and some saying Gracemere needs one first.

Here is some of the facebook comments:

Jan Zurvas: Gracemere has well over 11,000 population and we don't have a high school. Labor State government is simply not interested in building a high school in Gracemere and have said we don't need it. Absolutely ridiculous!

Mikayla Bradshaw: Gracemere is closer to high schools than Emu Park, if anything Emu Park should be getting a high school.

Bel Vaughan: Gracemere def needs a highschool a lot of these kids have to leave home by 7:15am to get to one of the local schools to catch there bus and school doesn't start until 8:50am on top of sport, homework and jobs I feel for the poor little buggers it's a long day. I've called translink and have been waiting for a call back for well over 6 months about getting the bus route changed so all the kids in estates where buses go no where near them don't have to walk so far.

Kaylene Vanderwolf: If we can all remember, Calliope has been approved to getting a high school in which they are only 20 mins bus ride away from their closest high school and have a lower population than Gracemere. I think we are flogging a dead horse with Gracemere getting a high school. We really need a new parliament and fresh eyes on all the documentation..

Livingstone Shire Council was approached for comment early Tuesday morning and desperate numerous attempts have not yet provided a response.