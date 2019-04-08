An artists impression of the Galleon ship which will form part of the new interactive park at Emu Park.

EMU Park is gearing up for another foreshore attraction with work on a new interactive playground in Kerr Park ready to start in May.

The playground is part of Stage 3 of the Emu Park Village and Foreshore Revitalisation Project and funded by Livingstone Shire Council and the State Government in association with Emu Park Bendigo Community Bank.

Deputy mayor Nigel Hutton, who chairs the Emu Park Reference Group, said the $4.62million project already had several elements completed since works began in 2017.

He said the Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club car park, CWA Rotunda replacement, electrical upgrades and street beautification works were all finalised.

"This new signature playground, complete with an attractive shade structure, will create an inviting destination for the whole community with a range of play equipment including an Alpha tower, Flying Fox, all-abilities swing, a Galleon ship and other imaginative rides,” Cr Hutton said.

"New barbecues and picnic shelters are also included in this scope of works.

Council will manage the construction of the Kerr Park project and will be utilising local contractors and suppliers for various elements of the project.

"It's been fantastic to see the gradual transformation of the Emu Park foreshore and village centre, and the council continues to receive wonderful feedback from residents and visitors about how these works have improved and enhanced the town's coastal charm.

He thanked Keppel MP, Brittany Lauga and Emu Park Bendigo Community Bank for their financial contributions and ongoing support of the "incredibly important” community project.

Mrs Lauga said each stage of the master-plan was continuing to create welcoming and integrated spaces for the community to enjoy.

"This has been a combined community effort by Livingstone Shire Council, service clubs, businesses and individuals and the State Government is incredibly proud to be part of delivering this vital project,” she said.

"Emu Park is one of the most beautiful parts of the Capricorn Coast and I have kept a keen interest in its growth in terms of infrastructure and services.”

While construction is underway, there will be no access to the park.

The playground is expected to open by late August 2019.