Emergency services have extinguished a kitchen fire at Emu Park. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin. Chris Ison ROK070312cfire1

UPDATE: 5.57pm: AFTER attending an Emu Park address, a kitchen fire has been put out by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES).

Emergency services were called to the unknown address at about 5.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) spokeswoman said they believed the occupants had tried to put the fire out themselves.

