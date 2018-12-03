Emu Park lifesaver awarded Rescue of the Year

HERO: Max Tapp was awarded Rescue of the Month for July/August at Parliament House yesterday.

HERO: Max Tapp was awarded Rescue of the Month for July/August at Parliament House yesterday. Andrew Taylor

SURF LIFE SAVING: Sixteen-year-old Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club volunteer, Max Tapp, was on holiday with his family on the Gold Coast when he saved the life of a stranger.

On July 12, Tapp found two men attempting to perform CPR on their unresponsive friends at the Currumbin Creek boat ramp.

Noticing the two men were visibly flustered and not CPR trained, Tapp took matters into his own hands and asked them to step aside.

Using his Bronze Medallion training, Tapp calmly assessed the unconscious man, cleared his airway and checked for breathing before performing CPR.

Tapp instructed his friend to assist in providing rescue breaths and kept this going until Queensland Ambulance Service arrived 10 minutes later.

For this, Tapp was awarded the July/August Rescue of the Month at the Parliamentary Friends of Surf Life Saving awards at Parliament House yesterday.

Six surf life savers from Queensland and New South Wales were congratulated on their efforts by Surf Life Saving Australia president Graham Ford AM, who announced the awards.

"Surf Life Saving Australia's Rescue of the Month recognises incredible and courageous acts of service in saving lives,” Mr Ford said.

"The members who we honour here used their training and skills gained as lifesavers to ensure that four people were able to return home to their loved ones.”

Mr Ford reminded the public to swim between the red and yellow flags and to swim at beaches patrolled by "brave” lifesavers.