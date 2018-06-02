Emu Park man left up in arms at shock Jetgo closure

Jetgo announced they were going into voluntary administration on Friday. All regular passenger transport scheduled services have been suspended, including Rockhampton flights.

Jetgo announced they were going into voluntary administration on Friday. All regular passenger transport scheduled services have been suspended, including Rockhampton flights. Mara Pattison-Sowden

"IT'S s a big deal.”

Emu Park man Dan Crew, 31, had planned a trip for himself, his partner and his mother-in-law, who are both from Japan, to go to the Gold Coast.

But on Friday, he found out about the news of Jetgo going into voluntary administration.

Mr Crew was emailed some papers "he didn't understand”.

"At first I panicked, then I calmed down and read it again,” he said.

Mr Crew previously paid for three flights from the Gold Coast to Rockhampton for later this month, on June 25.

It was supposed to be an hassle-free trip.

"My elderly mother-in-law wanted to see the coast areas,” he said.

The Jetgo tickets cost around $480, a substantial amount of Mr Crew's income.

Emu Park man Dan Crew is out of pocket $480 after Jetgo has suspended their service including Rockhampton flights. Contributed

he costs didn't end there either, Mr Crew was able to get a special fare with Qantas however it was more money again.

"I'm already out of pocket,” he said.

"It's a big deal. it's terrible, I am a pensioner, I don't have much savings.

"Qantas has been good, they gave us the discount.”

It is unknown if he will get his money back from Qantas.

"I'm hoping I can get reverse charges from the credit card,” Mr Crew said.

"I called my bank and they said they would look into it.

"It may 45 days before i could see the money.”

Having flown with Jetgo before, Mr Crew said he preferred them over other airlines.

"I think they are better because they were direct flights from Rocky to Gold Coast or other places you normally wouldn't get direct flights,” he said.

"They were a lot cheaper and they had regular sales.”

Mr Crew is crossing his fingers by some miracle, he may still able to fly with Jetgo come his flight on June 25. although he doesn't like his chances.

"I'd hope to see they would settle the dispute,” he said.