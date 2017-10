POLICE investigations are ongoing following the stabbing death of Kevin John Ryan (pictured) at Emu Park. Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow yesterday said police were waiting on the results of forensic testing of a number of knives taken from a unit near where the stabbing occurred. Mr Ryan, 40, was found with a wound to the heart at 4pm on Wednesday, October 4.

POLICE investigations are ongoing following the stabbing death of Kevin John Ryan (pictured) at Emu Park. Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow yesterday said police were waiting on the results of forensic testing of a number of knives taken from a unit near where the stabbing occurred. Mr Ryan, 40, was found with a wound to the heart at 4pm on Wednesday, October 4. Facebook

POLICE investigations are ongoing following the stabbing death of Kevin John Ryan at Emu Park.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow yesterday said police were waiting on the results for the forensic testing of a number of knives taken from a unit near where the stabbing occurred.

Kevin John Ryan was found with a wound to the heart at 4pm on Wednesday October 4.