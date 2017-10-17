27°
Emu Park murderer remains on the loose

Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Amber Hooker
KEVIN John Ryan's murderer remains at large as police investigate the 40-year-old's stabbing death.

Ryan died in the arms of a neighbour to the Bright St, Emu Park address where the father died after he was stabbed through the heart.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman today confirmed investigations are ongoing into the October 4 murder, and no one has been charged at this time.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow yesterday said the murder weapon had not been identified.

Police are awaiting forensic results after a number of knives were seized from a unit near the crime scene.

