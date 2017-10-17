Emu Park murderer remains on the loose

KEVIN John Ryan's murderer remains at large as police investigate the 40-year-old's stabbing death.
Ryan died in the arms of a neighbour to the Bright St, Emu Park address where the father died after he was stabbed through the heart.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman today confirmed investigations are ongoing into the October 4 murder, and no one has been charged at this time.
Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow yesterday said the murder weapon had not been identified.
Police are awaiting forensic results after a number of knives were seized from a unit near the crime scene.