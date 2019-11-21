Emu Park nipper numbers on rise

SURF LIFE SAVING: Nipper numbers are up by about 20 per cent this year at the Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club, according to junior activities coordinator Kurt Goodwin.

The club now boasts about 130 of the young athletes, and Goodwin attributes the growth to an active promotions campaign over the off-season.

Zavier Cooper from Emu Park. Picture: Rebecca Devine

Forty-three of them were in action at the weekend, competing in the first round of the three-point carnival at Tannum Sands.

They took on fellow nippers from Yeppoon and Tannum Sands in a host of events on the sand and in the surf.

Goodwin was pleased with the club’s performance.

“The kids did very well, and we had a number of wins across all age groups,” he said.

Peyton Goudie of Yeppoon takes on Cooper Keenan from Tannum at the three-point carnival. Picture: Rebecca Devine

“It was the first carnival for the under-8s, and it was the beginning of the last year for the under-15s before they move into seniors. One of the high­lights was the large numbers in the under-8s and under-9s.

“Nippers compete for points for their club and their respective age championships, and those under-11 and up are vying for selection for next year’s North versus South Challenge for the Wide Bay branch.”

The next three-point carnival will be at Emu Park on Sunday, December 8.