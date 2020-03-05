Emu Park nippers impress at Wide Bay carnival

TOP EFFORT: Under-9 nippers Lacey Hanrahan and Rose Brandon were among the 32-strong contingent from Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club that competed at the Wide Bay Capricorn Branch Junior Carnival. Picture: Contributed

TOP EFFORT: Under-9 nippers Lacey Hanrahan and Rose Brandon were among the 32-strong contingent from Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club that competed at the Wide Bay Capricorn Branch Junior Carnival. Picture: Contributed

SURF LIFE SAVING: Seventeen Emu Park nippers are off to the state championships after impressing at the Wide Bay Capricorn Branch Junior Carnival.

Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club sent a 32-strong contingent to Hervey Bay for the carnival, which is open to nippers from under-8 through to under-14.

The carnival has two components – a pool rescue competition and the surf carnival in which about 600 nippers from eight clubs competed in flat and steamy conditions.

MAKING A SPLASH: Ellie Goodwin strides out of the water in the under-12 girls surf race at the Wide Bay Capricorn Branch Junior Carnival at Hervey Bay. Picture: Annette Cooper.

Emu Park athletes did well in both team and individual events across all age groups, with the club finishing fourth in the overall points total.

Those who qualified for states are Tamsyn Stieg, Mela Cooper and Lexi Goodwin (under-10s who will compete in the under-11 relays), Flynn Schluter, Mikaela Harney and Jordi Keogh (under-11), Charliegh Keogh, Charlie Kidd, Aiden Stieg and Ellie Goodwin (under-12), Calli McRae, Renee Schluter, Taitum Harney, Zavier Cooper and Caden Parsons (under-13) and Maggie Tapp and Dani Clark (under-14).

Some members of the Emu Park march past team (from left) Dani Clark, Taitum Harney, Renee Schluter and Calli McRae.

Clark starred in her last carnival as an Emu Park nipper. Next year she will move to the senior ranks.

She had a demanding schedule, competing in 17 events across the two days.

She finished with a second and three thirds in her pool events, and three firsts, two seconds and three thirds in the surf carnival.

She is excited about lining up alongside about 2000 nippers at the state championships on the Sunshine Coast from March 19-21.

“I am really looking forward to competing down at Alexandra Headland in a few weeks’ time with my friends and teammates,” she said.

Under-8 Flynn Wyeth competing in the flags event.

“The waves should be fairly big which I like, not like the flat conditions we had here at Hervey Bay.”

EPSLC junior activities co-ordinator and senior official Kurt Goodwin said he was proud of the nippers efforts at Hervey Bay.

“Not only did their hard work pay off with terrific results and all of our senior group making qualifications for states but their excellent attitude, teamwork and sportsmanship were on display all weekend,” Goodwin said.

“We have a saying at our club, ‘Proud to be a Parkie’ and this was definitely true at the weekend.”

