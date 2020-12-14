Emu Park resort groundskeeper struck victim in throat

An Emu Park man became enraged after he saw another man talking to his girlfriend. FILE PHOTO.

A GROUNDSKEEPER at an Emu Park resort became enraged when he saw a man talking to his girlfriend, a court has heard.

Clinton David Cumner, 34, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to a public nuisance charge.

The court heard police were called to a disturbance at a beach resort at Emu Park about 12.20pm on September 15.

It was told that Cumner resided at the rear of the resort and on the day of the offence he had woken up and gone to a bar area to see his partner talking to another man.

He became enraged and marched up to the bar and started swearing at his girlfriend and the man.

Cumner tried to forcibly remove his partner from the bar area.

At this point, bystanders became involved to separate Cumner and his partner.

Cumner was told to calm down but this further enraged him and he struck one of the members of the public in the throat.

This resulted in one of the members of the public picking Cumner up and physically removing him from the bar.

Police spoke to numerous people at the scene and there was no assault complaint made.

Cumner’s lawyer said Cumner did not have any issues with alcohol and this was an altercation with his mates.

Magistrate Cameron Press noted that Cumner had no violence offences on his history and fined him $900.

