Emu Park RSL ready to pay respects at dawn on Anzac Day

THE dawn service at Emu Park's Anzac commemorations will end with a volley of rifle shots out to sea, as the sun rises over the Gallipoli memorial.

Emu Park RSL's secretary, Jon Willson, said the muzzle flash was "quite spectacular” against the glass panel which depicts the Anzac troops landing on the Turkish beaches before dawn in 1915.

Emu Park RSL's Jon Willson and District Vice President Phillip Luzzi welcome more funding for Emu Park's Anzac walk Jann Houley

"Our cenotaph will be guarded during the service by members of the 9th battalion Living History Unit,” Mr Willson said.

"We will also have a bugler, a piper and Linda Coombs from Bel Canto will sing for the crowds who attend dawn service.”

Streets in three directions will be blocked off to allow locals and visitors who attend the 5am service.

Emu Park's expanding Anzac memorial is attracting a lot of interest from visitors from around Australia and overseas, according to Michelle Landry MP.

On Monday she announced an additional $95,00 funding to install images of the Light Horse and Red Baron along the coastal walk already teeming with Anzac displays and installations.

But Mr Willson said he didn't use to pay much attention to Anzac services despite serving six years as an infantry soldier in Vietnam.

It was only after he retired to Emu Park, in search of "somewhere warm by the sea”, that he got involved with the RSL.

"I think I just always had something else on that day,” he said.

"But now I think it's important to show respect for past and present defence people.”

The Emu Park RSL branch is active all year around in looking after the welfare of its members.

"We do home and hospital visits, take people to doctors' appointments,” Mr Willson said.

"This branch even owns a 16-unit retirement village, mainly for elderly veterans.”

He said the Emu Park area draws a lot of winter visitors who are impressed by the Anzac memorial walk.

"The RSL is always a good place to have a cold drink and get to know a few people,” he said.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone, especially on Anzac day.”