Emu Park sets up showdown with Yeppoon Seagulls

RUGBY LEAGUE: Emu Park has kept its finals dream alive with a gritty 34-26 win over Biloela in the knock-out semi-final at Browne Park.

The Emus are now on a collision course with the Yeppoon Seagulls, who were beaten 24-20 in extra time by Rockhampton Brothers in the major semi this afternoon.

Emus coach Cheyenne Motu was impressed at the way his team performed under the pressure of finals football after they staged a spirited comeback in the second half.

"We came out a little bit slow. I think the boys were a bit nervous knowing it was do-or-die, but they put in all the way to the final hooter,” he said.

"Both teams wanted it but we just stuck together and dug deep for each other.

"Our big call for the game was 'one more set' and whenever the boys heard it they really lifted. They didn't want to see their finals hopes die tonight.

"I think this is the furthest Emu Park has been so far, so it's already a memorable performance.”

Emu Park's Lesley Brown scored the first try of the game in the ninth minute before the see-sawing contest saw the lead change regularly.

Two tries within five minutes had Biloela in front before Emu Park fought back to go into the break up 18-10.

Biloela player Daniel Martin in the rugby league elimination semi final against Emu Park at Browne Park.

It was all one-way traffic at the start of the second as Biloela stormed back with tries to Adam Marshall, Gibson Gela and Angus Taylor in the first 15 minutes.

Trailing 26-18, the Emus returned in kind. Joel Butler crossed in the 59th minute to close the gap to four points before Garrett Field's try put them back in the lead at 28-26 with just five minutes left.

The Emus continued to push for points and were rewarded when Malcolm Darkin crossed in the 77th minute to seal the result.

Powerhouse prop Ricky Vale was inspirational.

"He just kept marching forward, he didn't stop. He was probably best on ground along with Garrett Field who was outstanding,” Motu said.

"Jason Field didn't play last week against Brothers but came back and showed his class and Malcolm Darkin as always was elusive around the ruck.”

Motu, who is in his first year as A-grade coach, expects his team to be more relaxed heading into this weekend's semi.

"I think the pressure's off now we've won that one. We've shown we're not chokers and we're here to play.

"We won just one game last year and we've turned it around big-time.

"Everyone's so proud and I'm feeling pretty good about our chances from here.”

RESULTS

Elimination semi-final: Emu Park d Biloela 34-26

Major semi-final: Rocky Brothers d Yeppoon 24-20