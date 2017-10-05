Emu Park 'stab victim' died in my arms

EMU PARK STABBING: Forensic investigators are still working the crime scene on Bright St, Emu Park.

A neighbour recounted her harrowing tale after encountering the stabbing victim on Bright Street, Emu Park.

"It's been a shock because I was with him when he died,” said the neighbour who didn't wish to be named.

"I'm half deaf, I didn't hear anything at all, I didn't see anything that happened.

"I was smoking out the window, I looked out and he was laying on the ground out the front.”

She said her elderly neighbour Keith was trying to help him.

"I grabbed a blanket and went down and we did what we could for him,” she said.

"When I went down he was still awake, he was struggling, we put a blanket over him, tried to help him.

"I tried to find a bit of info on him because the old fella was trying to ring the ambulance.”

She described the victim's white shirt, red jumper and shorts as having blood all over them and the man having "gravel rash or something”.

"He had blood everywhere, a stab wound into the heart,” she said pointing towards her chest where she saw the knife wound.

"We couldn't do much for him because blood from the wound just pumped out.

"And all of a sudden, he just went.”

The neighbour said it was three minutes before he passed and no one no one else came out to help.

"The ambulance and the police came and worked on him for hours on the ground and couldn't fix him up.

"It was a horrid, horrid thing. I feel terrible, he died while I was there, just holding his head up.

"I haven't had much sleep, I've got grandkids the same age, it was horrible.”

