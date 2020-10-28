Emu Park Surf Life Saving among 12 grant winners

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Chelsea Jones, Brittany Hooton, Chloe Hooton and Grier Mcrae from Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club. FILE PHOTO.

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Chelsea Jones, Brittany Hooton, Chloe Hooton and Grier Mcrae from Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club. FILE PHOTO.

TWELVE community and sporting organisations in Livingstone Shire will share in the latest round of $21,000 in funding.

Councillors on Tuesday signed off on a list of successful applicants for round one of the Livingstone Community Grants Scheme for 2020/21.

The biggest winners were the Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club, Emu Park Historical Society, Yeppoon Little Theatre, Lions Club of Yeppoon, and the Cawarral Cricket Club which will each pocket $2000 grants.

The Livingstone Community Grants Scheme provides an opportunity for eligible not-for-profit

community organisations to support and enhance community wellbeing and liveability.

Successful applicants (Round One grants):

- Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club: $2000 (for purchase of kitchen and canteen equipment);

- Emu Park Historical Society: $2000 (for purchase of archival materials, vacuum cleaner and hot water system);

- Yeppoon Little Theatre: $2000 (for purchase of tables, chair pads and shade sail);

- Lions Club of Yeppoon: $2000 (for purchase of generators for Lions food van);

- Cawarral Cricket Club: $2000 (for purchase of tables and chairs);

- Victory Tennis Club: $1960 (for purchase of a defibrillator);

- Capricorn Coast Mallet Sports Club: $1677 (for purchase of high-pressure cleaner, shed

and shelving unit);

- Returned & Services League of Australia Queensland Branch Yeppoon Sub-branch: $1927.10 (for purchase of phone and computer equipment);

- Livingstone: Living Well (suicide prevention leadership group): $840 (for purchase of community education items, fridge magnets, information cards, gazebo and pull-up banner);

- Emu Park & District Men’s Activity Shed: $797.93 (for purchase of materials to build storage bin shelving);

- Keppel Sands Community Advancement League: $1878.50 (for purchase of lawn mower, computer monitor and signage for community hall);

- Yeppoon & District Lapidary Association: $1990.06 (for purchase of jewellery making tools).

