Emu Park swimmer achieves goal at CQ Championships

GOAL REALISED: Emu Park Swimming Club's Maggie Simmons won a silver medal and clocked a national qualifying time in the 100m breaststroke at the CQ Championships.

SWIMMING: It was mission accomplished for Maggie Simmons at the CQ Championships in Rockhampton on Saturday.

The 13-year-old clocked a national qualifying time on her way to winning silver in the 100m breaststroke.

“My goal was to get that national time - and to get points for my team,” she said.

Simmons was part of a 29-strong contingent from Emu Park Swimming Club taking part in the three-day championships at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

Ty Lynch in the 100m backstroke. Picture: Allan Reinikka

A total of 340 athletes from 18 clubs were in action, a host of them chasing a share of the $2000 CQ Allcomers prize pool which is split between swimmers who set CQ records.

Simmons had eight events on Saturday and produced several PBs.

She has been swimming for seven years and joined the Emu Park club four years ago after making the move from Moranbah.

“My siblings started swimming before me and that’s how I got into it,” she said.

Emily Ferreira in action on Saturday. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

“You make some really good friends and you get to achieve things.

“It’s really good being involved in this carnival and the team’s really supportive.”

Emu Park coach Fiona Johnson said it was great to see Simmons achieve the national qualifying time.

“She’s been working pretty hard towards that,” she said.

“It will be her first nationals so it’s exciting for her.

“It is about experience but a final won’t be out of the question for her over there if she performs well.”

Elizabeth Moor powers through the water during the second day of competition at the CQ Championships. Picture: Allan Reinikka

Simmons club mates Lachlan Tomkins and Emma Doherty have also booked berths at next month’s Australian Age Championships in Perth.

Johnson said the Emu Park swimmers were going well on Saturday, with Tahlia Austin setting a CQ record in the 50m breaststroke.

“We have kids who are doing multiple races today so they’re all working hard and getting points for the team,” she said.

The championships continue today.